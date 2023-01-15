Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Luke Goodwin dreamed of playing for Western, now coaches Canterbury women

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 16 2023 - 8:46am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Goodwin was impressed with his Bulldogs side and Western's Kiara Sullivan. Pictures by Jude Keogh

HE never got to realise his own dream of wearing Western Division colours, so even though the women in green and white were his rivals on Saturday Canterbury coach Luke Goodwin watched them with pride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.