The year of Bailey Peschka just keeps getting better and better.
To win a Youth League grand final for his home town of Molong was the ultimate achievement.
And while team goals are the aim, individual milestones are nice too.
So when news came in that the Molong Bulls halfback had been announced in the Illawarra Steelers Harold Matthews squad, it's no shock how delighted he was.
"It was the biggest smile I've ever had, I was wordless pretty much, didn't know what to say," he said.
Having been part of the St George Illawarra Dragons system for over two years now, the selection was one he would've expected as he looks to forge a career in the red v.
From the past two years, Peschka has already had the club's values and principles instilled in him.
"They've gone over a lots of things, behaviour is a big one for them, you can't do anything stupid," he said.
"We've got training programs to do, dietary plans and have to work out every day. It's a big requirement."
With the Dragons investing heavily in him since he was 14, Peschka is obviously a player of quality talent.
Along with the Woodbridge win, the talented footballer went close to a under 16s Group 11 Lachlan District grand final victory but his Cabonne United side fell just short with Redbend winning 26-24. And it's no coincidence the only game Molong lost in their Youth League season was when Peschka was away trialling with St George Illawarra, a trial where he seriously impressed Dragons legend Shaun Timmins.
Having ticked off a list of achievements in his country rugby league career, the time will come soon for him to make a permanent move to Wollongong. A friendship with Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey means he's got some handy advice to lean on if the adjustment is ever a struggle.
"I know Cody, he ran water for us in the 16s grand final and I had a chat to him about going up there," Peschka said.
"He said if you want to be a footballer, it's hard, the homesickness will get you but it just depends on how much you want to play footy."
But even if there's homesickness, the 16-year-old's life long goal is more than enough confirmation that he'll handle the pressures.
"Ever since I was a kid I wanted to play in the NRL," he said.
"That's always in the back of my mind."
Peschka's mother Belinda added that the success of country kids making it in the NRL will give her son the confidence he needs.
"Cody and him are really good mates, he wore his boots in the 16s grand final," she said.
"Bailey knows now that country kids can make it, you just have to look at blokes like Cody, Jack Wighton and Jack Cole."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
