Chooks crow as Bone looks to overcome injury and continue her remarkable cross-code career

There's definitely no denying that Lily Bone lives and breathes footy.
A long list of representative jumpers have come her way in rugby union and rugby league and she's likely to add the Sydney Roosters jersey to that list after selection in its Tarsha Gale squad.
Playing rugby league since she was 5, success in the sport was inevitable.
Cabonne Roos is where her career started, playing against the boys, a challenge she's always loved.
But when she hit 12, the mixed competition was no longer available so rugby union was the next point of call with Orange City.
In 2019, a new opportunity presented itself when Orange Vipers joined the Western Women's Rugby League competition and she hasn't looked back.
"I love it, Vipers is so fun, it's good," she said.
"I love all of footy, the whole aspect of tackling and running the ball - making mates too, that definitely adds to it.
"I just love footy."
Quite clearly one of the most talented young footballers in the region, Bone was spotted by the Sydney Roosters in recent years and has been part of its tri-colours academy.
From there, selection in the 2023 Tarsha Gale squad was a foregone selection when it was announced this month.
Despite her love of footy, Bone has had to take an extended break due to breaking and fracturing ankle and suffering ligament damage while playing for NSW Country in the Country Rugby Union championships.
The talented back-rower said the Roosters will look after her recovery to get her ready in time for training in November.
"The Tarsha Gale coach Blake Cavallaro said I'll have a medical assessment first and then the physiotherapists will help with it and start easing me back into training," she said.
While injuries are never good, it may have come at a good time for Bone with her HSC studies at James Sheahan Catholic High School nearing completion.
From there, she believes a move to Sydney is likely due to her commitments with the NSW Waratahs as well.
"It's definitely very exciting ... I'm supposed to be training five times a week after the HSC so it's going to be very busy," she said.
And while you'd expect there'd be some sort of cross-over between union and league, Bone has enough support to continue pursuing both careers.
"I have talked to my coaches about that, they said you don't really (have to choose one), not right now," she explained.
"Union finished when the league season starts so it's kind of flexible.
"I think everyone usually prefers one over the other, but I don't care, it's footy, I definitely like both equally."
When Bone does start training with the Tarsha Gale squad, there'll be plenty of familiar faces with her.
Bec Prestwidge from Orange Hawks and Vipers was selected in the squad while she also knows players like Paige Lowe and Annie Craig from her time with the academy.
The forward says she knows what to expect when round one of the competition rolls around in February.
"People have said it's pretty intense and full on," Bone stated.
"It's a good competition and the girls want to get in there and roughen up so I'm pretty excited."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
