Central Western Daily

Orange City Council: Giant Christmas tree, private helipad, and new flood plans 01/11/22

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:46pm, first published 2:00pm
A $40,000 six-metre-tall Christmas tree has been bought by Orange. Residents will be allowed to vote on where it should go: The Civic Forecourt or Robertson Park.

Residents will be allowed to vote on the location of Orange's giant new Christmas tree, construction of a private backyard helipad has been given the greenlight, and a new flood management plan is set to be drafted for the region.

Local News

