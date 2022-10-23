Central Western Daily
Exclusive

Housing, climate, drugs, and violence rate as top concerns in Orange, NSW

October 23 2022 - 5:30pm
Housing affordability, climate change, drug and alcohol abuse, and domestic violence rate as the top community concerns in town, ACM's exclusive 2022 Heartbeat of Australia study reveals. Data was sourced across Orange, Bendigo, Dubbo, Wollongong, Newcastle, Burnie, Albury, Wodonga, Canberra, Ballarat, Wagga Wagga, Launceston, Tamworth, Warrnambool, and Bathurst.

Housing affordability, climate change, drug abuse, and domestic violence are significant concerns for the majority of Orange residents - but the town overwhelmingly believes it's still a "great place to live."

