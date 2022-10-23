Housing affordability, climate change, drug abuse, and domestic violence are significant concerns for the majority of Orange residents - but the town overwhelmingly believes it's still a "great place to live."
Those are just some of the findings of ACM's exclusive 2022 Heartbeat of Australia study, which tracks public sentiment across 15 of the country's biggest regional centres.
About 6300 respondents were engaged in Orange, Bendigo, Dubbo, Wollongong, Newcastle, Burnie, Albury, Wodonga, Canberra, Ballarat, Wagga Wagga, Launceston, Tamworth, Warrnambool, and Bathurst.
They were asked to rate the following as "high" or "low" concerns: Migration, toxic masculinity, homelessness, climate, natural disasters, racism, loneliness, drug abuse, gambling, housing affordability, and domestic violence.
In the Colour City, domestic violence topped the list by a significant margin. About three quarters - 74 per cent - said it was a significant issue, compared to a national average of just 68.7 per cent.
This reflects data showing Orange's rate of inter-family assault is consistently about twice that of the rest of NSW. Earlier this year magistrate David Day said the region should "hang its head in shame".
Climate change (56 per cent), housing affordability (53 per cent), and drug and alcohol abuse (50 per cent) were the only other issues acknowledged by at least half the population as of "high" concern.
Anxiety about property prices is notably greater in Orange than the nearby towns of Bathurst and Dubbo, where it is shared by just 50 per cent of residents.
Homes have increased in value by more than a quarter - about 28 per cent - in the last 12 months, according to data from CoreLogic. The median price is now $680,000.
Natural disasters (47 per cent), racism (40 per cent), gambling (38 per cent), homelessness (36 per cent), isolation (34 per cent), toxic masculinity (28 per cent), and migration (12 per cent) round out the list.
Migration, climate change, racism, and alcohol and drug abuse are the only areas Orange's concern exceeds the average of the other 14 towns involved in the survey.
As previously reported by the CWD, Orange rates among the highest for civic pride and general satisfaction. 80 per cent say it's a "great place to live," compared with an average of 75.5 per cent in other towns.
I'm delighted to see there are fantastic signs in the latest census data of Orange being a growing and vibrant community- Orange Mayor Jason Hamling
However, the town falls below par on perceived camaraderie. Just 65 per cent said neighbours help each other when times are tough and 64 per cent report high community spirit.
Earlier this year the Australian census shined a light on Orange's changing demographics, as the town of 43,512 becomes more expensive, diverse, divorced, wealthy, and atheist.
"I'm delighted to see there are fantastic signs in the latest census data of Orange being a growing and vibrant community," mayor Jason Hamling said at the time.
The 'average' resident is now a 37-year-old woman, married with two children and living in a three-bedroom house rented for $330 per week.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.