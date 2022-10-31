Central Western Daily

Mt Canobolas bike trail: Fresh calls to axe multi-million dollar project in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:30am
(Left to right) Orange City Councillor David Mallard, Wiradjuri elder Aunty Alice Williams, Wiradjuri elder Uncle Neil Ingram, and NSW Greens MLC Sue Higginson. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Plans for a state-of-the-art bike trail on Mount Canobolas are facing new calls to be scrapped, amid concerns about the environmental and cultural impacts of development.

