As this year's HSC draws to a close, a new funding opportunity has emerged for university-hopefuls across the Central West.
OCTEC's Glenn Taylor Scholarship Program was launched Friday in Orange. It offers students up to $80,000 for further study.
High achievers and those experiencing financial hardship are eligible for annual support. Applications are now open for 2023.
Orange City Councillor and OCTEC's limited chairman Jeff Whitton said the program aims to narrow the gap between regional and metropolitan education standards:
"Experience on the frontline showcases the width and depth of missed opportunities, inequality, and unidentified talent in regional and rural areas."
The initiative pays tribute to Glenn Taylor, a former councillor and OCTEC board member. He died in January, 2022 following a long battle with cancer.
"Glenn had a long-standing commitment to the city of Orange and Central West ... this scholarship honours his commitment," Whitton said.
More information on the program and how to apply can be found on the OCTEC website.
