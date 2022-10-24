Central Western Daily
Good News

'Tremendous gap in education': OCTEC launches scholarship in memory of Glenn Taylor for Orange and Central West

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:04am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Left) OCTEC chairman and Orange City Councillor Jeff Whitton, Caitlin Taylor, Annie Taylor and OCTEC CEO Andrew McDougall. (Top right) Late councillor and OCTEC board member Glenn Taylor. (Bottom right) OCTEC building on Anson St, Orange.

As this year's HSC draws to a close, a new funding opportunity has emerged for university-hopefuls across the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.