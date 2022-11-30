Central Western Daily
In Depth

Hospitality industry in Orange still facing a staff shortage

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
December 1 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Mendigorin manages the Leaf Café located inside the Orange City Centre. Picture by Riley Krause.

A café in town has been forced to re-train employees to perform different tasks in an effort to cope with the ongoing staff shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.