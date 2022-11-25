Inclusive equipment including wheelchair swings and an orbit are also proposed.
Private contractor Civille Pty Ltd has been engaged by council to develop a new design.
Representatives for the company will be in Orange from 10am to 2pm on Saturday 26 November for community consultation.
Suggestions are also being canvassed via the Orange YourSay website which can be found here.
We've compiled some of the best across Australia for inspiration:
Pod Playground - Canberra City, ACT
Best playgrounds in Australia: Pod Playground. Canberra City, ACT. Picture supplied.
Wulaba Park - Waterloo, NSW
Best playgrounds in Australia: Wulaba Park. Waterloo, NSW. Picture supplied.
Adventurescape Playground - South Yunderup, Western Australia
Best playgrounds in Australia: Adventurescape Playground. South Yunderup, Western Australia. Picture supplied.
Hart's Mill - Port Adelaide, South Australia
Best playgrounds in Australia: Hart's Mill. Port Adelaide, South Australia. Picture supplied.
Frew Park Arena Play Structure - Milton, Queensland
Best playgrounds in Australia: Frew Park Arena Play Structure. Milton, Queensland. Picture supplied.
Nature's Playground - Adelaide Zoo, South Australia
Best playgrounds in Australia: Nature's Playground. Adelaide Zoo, South Australia. Picture supplied.
Megasaurus Playground - Cranbourne East, Victoria
Best playgrounds in Australia: Megasaurus Playground. Cranbourne East, Victoria. Picture supplied.
Darling Quarter - Darling Harbour, NSW
Best playgrounds in Australia: Darling Quarter. Darling Harbour, NSW. Picture supplied.
Forest Adventure - Taronga Zoo, NSW
Best playgrounds in Australia: Forest Adventure. Taronga Zoo, NSW. Picture supplied.
Bicentennial Park Playground - Chelsea, Victoria
Best playgrounds in Australia: Bicentennial Park Playground. Chelsea, Victoria. Picture supplied.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.