It's 11 days post the devastating floods in Eugowra, and this week has been as busy as the last.
The clean-up has continued, and slowly but surely the town's returning to some level of normality - whatever that may be post the November 14 disaster.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dom Perrottet were both in Eugowra on Tuesday to survey the damage and announce funding support for small business as well.
Photographer Carla Freedman snapped these photos of the tour this week.
