Man convicted after pushing partner into wall and whipping her with phone charger cord

By Court Reporter
Updated November 25 2022 - 8:32am, first published 7:00am
Police were called to dispute after a man pushed his partner into a wall. File picture

A man who whipped his partner with a phone cord after finding out about her travel plans has been convicted for his crimes.

