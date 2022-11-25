Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Chris Bennett joins Lebanon for 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 25 2022 - 2:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

By his own admission, Chris Bennett's tabbouleh won't win many awards and his Dabkeh could do with some work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.