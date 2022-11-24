From the many years spent working at Electrolux, to being the epitome of a family man, Ray Patteson's impact on Orange could be felt far and wide.
Described by many as the "truest of gentlemen", Mr Patteson died on November 20 at the age of 94.
The second of seven children, Mr Patteson's family grew up living in a house on the corner of Casey Street and Lords Place.
"Dad and three of his brothers, their bedroom was under an awning out the front and covered by a tarp. That's where they slept for several years," one of Mr Patteson's five children, Terry Patteson, said.
In his youth, Mr Patteson enjoyed dancing and going to the movies. It was at one of those dances where he would eventually meet his wife Florrie and they would marry within 12 months.
As for work, his son described him as a "well-respected tradesman."
"He left school (De La Salle College) when he was about 14 or 15 and he started working with some electricians around the place," Mr Patteson's son said.
"Dad picked up the trade pretty quick and then moved to Emmco which then changed to Email and then Electrolux. Dad worked there for 47 years and he certainly liked the place."
The late Mr Patteson would speak glowingly of his workplace, right on through until his retirement in January of 1994.
Having worked at one place for such a long time, there was certainly an adjustment period in retirement, but according to his son, he made sure to keep busy.
"When he retired he loved playing golf and he also did volunteer work at Vinnies, delivering furniture to people around town," his son added.
"He was a gardener for real estates and a handyman. He would try his hand in everything."
With five children, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Mr Patteson's family was a large one, just the way he liked it.
"Dad absolutely lived for his family," his son added.
"He couldn't wait to go to family gatherings and see what the kids were up to. Up until six weeks ago he was dancing at a family wedding."
Mr Patteson is survived by his five children, Terry, Mark, Lynda, Lisa and Wendy. A requiem mass for the repose of the soul of Mr Patteson will be held on Monday, November 28 at 1.30pm at St Mary's Catholic Church.
One more hobby of Mr Patteson's was greyhound racing, although according to his son, this was not the most successful of ventures.
"There's a story of dad putting one of his greyhounds into a race," his son added.
"The gates came open and dad's dog started walking out over to him and wanted a pat."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.