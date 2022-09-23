A major new multi-storey car park has been proposed on Lords Place, as polling reveals the community's biggest concern with radically redesigning the street.
Orange City Council has published plans to widen footpaths and narrow the road to encourage an outdoor dining precinct. About 23 vehicle spaces would be lost.
Community consultation has found this is the primary handbrake on public opinion, with residents and business owners concerned access to retails by car would be compromised.
Council today announced Ophir Car Park on the corner of Lords Place and Kite Street will be tendered to private developers for proposals offering up to four floors of parking.
The 11,000 square metre site currently has about 220 spaces. A redesign could comprise up to 880 and include retail outlets, offices, apartments, entertainment facilities, or motel accommodation.
"We are not set on any one idea but are keen to hear from the commercial sector about how this site could be developed," Mayor Cr. Jason Hamling said Thursday in a media statement.
"We think there are opportunities to provide additional parking alongside new employment-generating ventures ... We know that new commercial space could also create new parking demands and we will need to make sure we get that balance right."
The Lords Place development proposal - expected to cost about $900,000 - has proven controversial. Proponents say it will establish a vibrant outdoor dining hub while opponents argue the layout would increase traffic and make parking difficult.
Three of 18 businesses on the street said they broadly support the redesign when canvassed by this masthead. Five said they oppose it, and five are yet to decide. Another five could not be reached for comment.
Restaurants and cafes were more likely to support the plan. Retailers relying on easy access to parking were more likely to say they are concerned.
An in-person forum to gauge concerns and feedback from residents was hosted at the Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday night. About 20 people showed up.
"The questions ... show there was support for the project while clearly there some people who are concerned about the proposed changes to parking," a spokesperson for council said afterwards.
Council is also taking online feedback via its YourSay Orange website. Of the 18 comments posted by Friday night four are broadly positive and twelve are broadly negative. Two are neutral.
"Updating Loofds [sic] is good in concept however Orange is already short of parking spaces. Council need to compliment the spaces taken by providing additional spaces in the CBD," one said.
Another said: "Don't agree with this. Orange is too cold for too long to eat outside - and we are already well catered for, for that style of relaxation ... We need more car spaces NOT LESS."
One resident asked: "Is there really any point in voicing out opinion? ... You're going to vote on this regardless of what we say" - echoing concerns previously raised to the Central Western Daily.
A spokesperson for Orange City Council said it is listening to public sentiment: "[We are] taking community consultation about the proposed upgrade of Lords Place south very seriously."
The community consultation period will end in four days on September 28, 2022. To have your voice heard you can submit a survey to council by clicking here.
