A few bad apples appear to be spoiling the bunch, as surging contamination rates are reported in recycling across the Central West.
Orange puts about 3000 tons to the curb in its yellow-lidded bins each year - but an increasing percentage shouldn't be there, new council data reveals.
An entire recycling batch can be ruined by some substances entering the mix. Other materials need to be manually removed and trucked to landfill, at significant cost.
An increase in soft plastics found in organic and food-waste bins has also been recorded. This can compromise composting.
"It has been difficult to pinpoint the cause [of increasing contamination rates over the past two years]," council said in its latest report.
"However, it's apparent more cross regional messaging and alignment is required to lower the current state of contamination, in both dry recycling and food and organics collections."
Orange City Council has drafted plans to combat the problem by reaching out to repeat offenders via post. Fines or other reprimands cannot be enforced.
"Recycling contamination affects the safety and efficiency of sorting processes at the Recycling Centre," the proposed 'warning letter' says.
"Contamination contributes to a more dangerous and unpleasant work environment for staff and can lead to recyclable items being landfilled."
The move will be voted on at the bi-monthly meeting tomorrow. Staff have endorsed the policy.
