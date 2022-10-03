Central Western Daily

Recycling contamination on the rise in Orange and the Central West

William Davis
By William Davis
October 3 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An increasing number of people are using the wrong bins and contaminating recycling, Orange City Council reports.

A few bad apples appear to be spoiling the bunch, as surging contamination rates are reported in recycling across the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.