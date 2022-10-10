Free wifi for Orange CBD on the cards ... but security and cost concerns remain

Free wifi could soon be rolled out across the entire Orange Central Business District - but "significant security risks" and "very high" cost projections mean the proposal is no sure thing.
A report outlining the viability of public internet access for Summer Street and Robertson Park will be published by staff from Orange City Council later this week.
Proponents argue such a service would increase foot-traffic for businesses, improve resident safety, and bring Orange into line with surrounding towns.
Detractors say prohibitive costs, complex logistical challenges, limited demand due to the prevalence of private mobile data, and security shortfalls make the proposal impractical.
A preliminary brief suggests extending an existing Civic Centre network to Robertson Park will be "relatively easy," but installing wifi for Summer Street is more complicated.
Mayor Jason Hamling said he's keen to see findings from the report: "Areas like the library [already] have free wifi so investigating the cost for the whole CBD would be good."
Councillor Steve Peterson raised the possibility of a city network earlier this year, after a pitch from the Youth Action Committee. He said the proposal would "encourage longer patronage in the CBD".
A similar plan was explored in 2020. At the time staff found costs could exceed $100,000, infrastructure installation would be difficult, and security risks would be "significant".
Dubbo rolled-out a free CBD wifi network in 2015. Bathurst introduced a similar system in 2018 with a $157,000 government grant.
The Bathurst wifi network was criticised for "spying" at the time, with data obtained through the service used by council to track resident movements for planning purposes.
Orange City Council currently offers free wifi in the library, civic centre, art gallery, youth hub, function centre, botanical gardens, and aquatic centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.