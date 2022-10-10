Central Western Daily
Free wifi for Orange CBD and Robertson Park under consideration

William Davis
By William Davis
October 10 2022 - 6:59am
Free wifi for Orange CBD on the cards ... but security and cost concerns remain

Free wifi could soon be rolled out across the entire Orange Central Business District - but "significant security risks" and "very high" cost projections mean the proposal is no sure thing.

