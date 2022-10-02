Orange residents overwhelmingly believe their town is a "great place to live" and most are optimistic about its future - but low community spirit has emerged as a prevalent concern.
Those are just some of the findings of ACM's exclusive 2022 Heartbeat of Australia study, tracking public sentiment across 15 of the country's biggest regional centres.
More than 6300 respondents were asked to identify trends, attitudes, and anxieties in their hometown.
The colour city rates among the highest for civic pride and general satisfaction. 80 per cent say it's a "great place to live," compared with an average of just 75.5 per cent across other towns.
Orange has a "bright future" according to 75 per cent of residents. 74 per cent say it copes well with challenges and 76 per cent report feeling welcome - also well above the average.
However, the town falls below the competition on perceived camaraderie. Just 65 per cent said neighbours help each other when times are tough and 64 per cent report high community spirit.
More than four fifths reported believing Orange's popularity is increasing but 43 per cent say there are still not enough people to fill job requirements.
Other cities included in the survey are Bendigo, Dubbo, Wollongong, Newcastle, Burnie, Albury, Wodonga, Canberra, Ballarat, Wagga Wagga, Launceston, Tamworth, Warrnambool, and Bathurst.
The Heartbeat study also tracks access to services, engagement with local events, and concerns including climate change, drug abuse, and homelessness. This masthead will delve into those figures in a subsequent story.
Earlier this year the Australian census shined a light on Orange's changing demographics, as the town of 43,512 becomes more expensive, diverse, divorced, wealthy, and atheist.
The 'average' resident is now a 37-year-old woman, married with two children and living in a three-bedroom house rented for $330 per week.
"I'm delighted to see there are fantastic signs in the latest census data of Orange being a growing and vibrant community," mayor Jason Hamling said at the time.
