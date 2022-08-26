The verdict is in for Josh Dugan.
A judiciary hearing was held on Thursday night to determine the fate of the Orange United Warriors centre following his sending off against Trundle on Saturday.
The former NRL star was initially hit with a grade two striking charge during the finals game in which the Warriors came out on top 26-16.
Dugan incurred loading from an NRL charge for a grade two careless high tackle for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in May last year, which contributed to the possibility of a length suspension and the effective end of his season with the Orange outfit.
But the dream for Dugan to line up in the Woodbridge Cup grand final is still on the cards.
He was found guilty, but the charge was downgraded to 150 points which means he incurred a one game suspension. That means Dugan is out for their game against Oberon this Sunday, but should the Warriors win, he will be back for the grand final.
A spokesman for NSW Rugby League said: "Josh Dugan was successful in getting the charge downgraded and has a one match suspension and a one match suspended sentence for 12 months."
This came after Dugan pleaded guilty to the charge but disputed the grading.
The Warriors will travel to Oberon on Sunday, with the game to kick off at 2pm and the winner to progress through to the grand final.
Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull described the decision as "fair result."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
