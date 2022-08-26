Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Woodbridge Cup: Canowindra Tigers and Manildra Rhinos playing off in preliminary final

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:55am, first published 5:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Whatman and Jake Mullins will be vital players in both forward packs. Photos by Lachlan Harper and Carla Freedman

Early in the Woodbridge Cup season, Manildra were kings of the second half.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.