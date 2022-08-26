Early in the Woodbridge Cup season, Manildra were kings of the second half.
In two out of their last three games though, they've fallen away against Canowindra and Oberon.
In contrast, their opponents Canowindra Tigers have been strong in the second half and poor with their starts.
It makes for the perfect match-up this weekend in the first grade Woodbridge Cup preliminary final at Tom Clyburn Oval, Canowindra.
Manildra captain-coach Luke Petrie believes the key to victory will be about putting two halves together.
"It's a very tough ask, they're one of the top teams, it'll just take an 80-minute performance and a lot of effort from everyone," he said.
"Everyone will probably need to play their best games of the season tomorrow and turn right up and see how we go."
Canowindra coach Kevin Grimshaw agreed that his side will need to improve their first half if they're to stand any chance against a Manildra side back at full strength.
"It's very important to start this game well otherwise it puts too much pressure on you, last two weeks we've been under so much pressure," he said.
"That's what had me worried three weeks ago, I thought to myself it'd take a good effort to get there (to beat Manildra in the last round), which it was a pretty good effort.
"We have to address our starts, Manildra across the last couple of weeks they've started really well."
Manildra come into the game off the back of a fiery 32-18 win over Peak Hill while Canowindra have had the week off thanks to their 23-12 extra-time win over Trundle in week one of the finals.
Grimshaw said his side are well rested and ready to go and will also welcome back centre Ned Stephenson from suspension.
"Everything is going really well, we rested and didn't train on the bye weekend to get their minds and bodies right," he said.
Grimshaw added the home ground advantage should play a role if the game gets close.
"It's exciting for the town, I think it's a big advantage," he said.
"It's not something you keep in your head thinking we're home, we're going to win, but it's an advantage when it's a close game because the crowd really get involved.
"The crowd can lift you which really helps. I think there'll be a pretty good crowd there, especially against Manildra who aren't very far away, they've got a very good following as well."
Petrie confirmed Grimshaw's estimation about a big Manildra presence.
"Everyone from Manildra travels well so they'll be all over there cheering us on," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
