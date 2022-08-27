Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange's Gage Gower eyeing off America after first Australian titles

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 27 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gage Gower is hoping for a successful career in long track riding. Picture by Carla Freedman

Gage Gower is a motorcyclist with huge goals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.