Gage Gower is a motorcyclist with huge goals.
And with an air of confidence to match it, he's more than capable of reaching those heights.
"I'd like to make it over to America," he said.
"Next year I'd like to go there with dad and ride some of the track. I'd like to ride the east coast series in places like Florida as well."
The talented rider is going the right way about it too, recently competing in his first Australian junior long track titles.
Held in Tamworth, the event was somewhat of a roller-coaster for Gower who came first in a second chance qualifier to make the final.
The youngster had a 11th gate pick and managed to draw gate two in the final - a handy pick.
"I was a bit nervous because it's Australian titles," he recalled.
"We were happy to make the final ... I had a pretty good start, third place in the first lap then got passed and went back to fifth."
With the titles being Gower's first, the 12-year-old had a maturity beyond his years by reflecting upon what he learnt to become better.
"You've got to stay on the throttle a lot, that's how you'll win it and keep yourself with a lot of momentum and try and be as smooth as you can," he said.
With little opportunities in Orange for his style of riding, Gower makes the regular trip to Cowra for club days and general practice and it's a club he's extremely grateful for.
"It's a great club and a great track," he said.
The youngster's focus will now turn to constantly improving with his Cowra-based club before hopefully learning from the best.
"In a couple of weeks there's the Australian senior long track titles but they'll have a support class which is like my class so hopefully I can ride in that," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
