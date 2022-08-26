It's been a long time since Alex and Brad McMillan opposed each other in the backyard of their Eugowra family home.
All those years ago was the only time the two have played against each other, however that will change this weekend in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Advertisement
With Alex plying his trade for Orange CYMS and Brad at Forbes Magpies, both men will be eager to deliver their side to a grand final berth in the qualifier.
"It'll be exciting, I'd say this'll be my last year so hopefully he doesn't make me go out a loser," Brad said.
"It'll be interesting to see who mum and dad go for anyway - Alex being the favourite they'll go for him for sure."
In no shock, the CYMS second-rower said the same about his brother.
"It'll be good in a pretty important game, that doesn't happen every day to be able to come up against your brother in that environment, it'll be a good challenge," Alex said.
"He's always been the favourite, I think mum and dad are just pretty excited knowing next week someone will be in the grand final."
And while Alex sits on the edge, and Brad provides energy off the bench in the middle, there still might be a chance they hit-up against each other.
"On the weekend I noticed it (Alex running in the middle) a little bit," the Forbes Magpie said.
"He's dangerous, they've got some dangerous players across the park."
Alex said he'll stick to his role on the edge but there always might be a chance he ventures into the middle, particularly when his first hit-up last week was on the muddy cricket pitch of Wade Park.
"There's two types of footballers, there's the silly dumb ones and the ones that don't want to get in the middle," he laughed.
"I'll play my game, if we cross paths we'll cross paths, I'm sure there'll be a bit more energy in the tackles if we do."
The Magpies come into the CYMS clash on a hot-streak of form after four wins in a row.
Advertisement
Their 34-28 semi-final win over Mudgee in Mudgee was possibly one of the more surprising results of the season and McMillan believes there's plenty of positivity in the camp.
"We've been training pretty well, we're a close knit club but it (win against Mudgee) was definitely a good performance especially on the road and in the weather conditions. We've got a well balanced team this year," he said.
"We've been pretty happy with our performances over the last four to six weeks, we've been building to where we are now.
"This weekend is going to be another big challenge we'll have to face, semi-final football is a different style of football, Orange CYMS will be tough."
For Alex, the second-rower's career at CYMS started this year after captain-coach Daniel Mortimer convinced him to come across with the two sharing a friendship going back to schoolboys rugby league.
Advertisement
From there, McMillan has spent time playing for Newcastle Knights in juniors along with a stint with Lower Clarence Magpies in Group 1.
Prior to playing with his brother at Eugowra last year, there was a three-year stint with no rugby league at all.
McMillan said he's enjoyed the successful environment of CYMS.
"It's been good, it's a good club, it's always been one of the stronger clubs around the area and it hasn't disappointed," he said.
"The people are good, the club's good and it's a good environment."
Advertisement
Having grown up in Eugowra, McMillan will come up against plenty of familiar faces this weekend and know's his CYMS side will have to be on their game.
"I've got a good understanding of what Forbes are capable of, I've played a lot with a few of them through juniors and we're definitely going to have to be on our game," he said.
"They won't go away, they're a tough side and back their defence. If we don't turn up with the right attitude and desire to win it we won't be in the game."
Kick off for Sunday's clash is 2:30pm at Spooner Oval, Forbes.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.