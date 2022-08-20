Underwhelming yet incredibly thrilling.
It's not often a rugby union match could be described in such a way but that's what went down at Molong Recreation Ground for the Oilsplus Cup grand final between Molong Magpies and Coonabarabran Kookaburras.
With the majority of Coonabarabran supporters on the Western side and Molong on the east, there was plenty of cheers throughout the majority of the match.
However, when the full-time whistle blew - for the second time - there was dead silence as the game ended in a 21-21 draw.
Molong captain Zac White was understandably lost for words post-game.
"It's gutting, it's not the same feeling as losing one. It's hard to say, it's just disappointing mate to be honest," he said.
The Magpies were first on the board inside ten minutes when Will Oldham had his first penalty.
Coonabarabran then had the weight of possession but Molong's defence was too good, denying them on a number of occasions.
After 33 minutes, a dangerous tackle from the Kookaburras allowed Oldham to convert another penalty and put his side ahead 6-0.
Right on half-time, Molong would be rewarded for their defence with White burrowing through a hole after Coonabarabran's Brent Morrissey was sent to the sin-bin the previous play. The score now 11-0 at the break.
Following on from half-time, the Kookaburras looked like a new team and their first points came the way of a charge down with inside centre Luke Michael scoring to make it 11-7.
Despite the return of Morrissey, another sin-bin would come the way of Coonabarabran with Lonnie Stone receiving a yellow just before the halfback returned to the field.
A knock-on before the line would cruel any hope of Molong capitalising on the one extra man as the Kookaburra's stayed strong in defence.
With a missed penalty in the 63rd minute, it looked as if any chance of a comeback was slipping away from Coonabarabran and when Oldham slotted his third the score was 14-7 with four minutes remaining.
A dangerous tackle with two minutes left put Coonarabran's Andrew Hain in the bin, however Oldham's missed penalty kept them in the game.
Despite playing with one-man down and away from home, the Kookaburras kept charging with Ethan Thirkell diving over to score just on full-time. Nick Willoughby would add the extras to send the game into extra-time.
With two 10-minutes halves in Oilsplus Cup extra-time, both sides would be looking to exploit tired legs.
The away team, with all the momentum, were first to break through thanks to Jed McEvoy driving his way over as his side led 21-14.
The score wouldn't change until two minutes into the second half, with a brilliant spread of hands putting Molong's Tyson Gavin over in the corner.
Oldham then essentially had the game on his boot, as his signature curving conversion found its way through the middle of the posts to bring the crowd to a cheer and a fist pump from the fly-half.
The Magpies then had all the possession but couldn't land the killer blow.
Then, with only minutes left, a shepherd from Coonabarabran put hearts in the mouths of both supporters with the referee awarding a penalty.
Around 20 metres in from touch, 38 metres from the goal-posts, Oldham had a kick to win it.
Unfortunately, with tired legs and probably a kilo of mud under his moots, the fly-half's attempt couldn't make the distance.
A knock-on from Molong just after would allow the referee to blow full-time, bringing silence from the crowd and frustration from the players.
After travelling almost three hours, Coonabarabran were the happier side with both teams declared joint-premiers.
Kookaburras captain Tom Redden, was happy to take the result.
"It's strange to be joint-premiers but it was a pretty topsy turvy match - both side's had momentum," he said.
"Our name's on the silverware so we'll take that, especially playing away. Credit to Molong, they were a good side and came at us all day. I'm super proud of our fellas too, down 11-0, we just kept going.
"We knew if we got phases together and played our footy we could put them under pressure, we just had that never-die attitude and we spoke about that before the game.
"We had some calls that didn't go our way, three guys in the bin, but we just kept coming at them. I'm really proud of my boys and we'll enjoy that."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
