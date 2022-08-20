Central Western Daily
Photos

Oilsplus Cup grand final ends in a 21-21 tie with Molong Magpies and Coonabarabran Kookaburras declared joint-premiers

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 20 2022 - 8:13am, first published 7:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOO CLOSE: Coonabarabran captain Tom Redden lifts the Oilsplus Cup with Molong captain Zac White after a 21-21 draw in the grand final. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

Underwhelming yet incredibly thrilling.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.