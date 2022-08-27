When it comes to individual seasons, they don't come much better than Bec Ford's.
The Orange Hawks captain's Group 10 League Tag season didn't start until round four but her talents allowed her to make a climb in the player of the year points tally on Friday night to be crowned the best in the competition.
In that year, she scored a three in the final round to trump St Pat's gun Liv Bird.
Ford was instrumental in Hawks 19-18 defeat of Orange CYMS in round four, with the halfback kicking a field goal to win the game.
Helping her side get to a 3-2 start to the season, Ford then captained the First Nations Gems side in the Harvey Norman National Championships.
"I lost my Nan last year and she was a very proud Wiradjuri woman who faced a lot of adversity in her life so I'm really doing this for her and I hope she's proud of me," she said of selection.
Upon her return, Hawks won three out their next four with Ford undoubtedly the shining the light, picking up several best and fairest points to be crowned the winner.
In the other Group 10 League Tag awards, Bathurst St Pat's star Erin Naden was leading try-scorer with 11.
St Pat's Michelle Somers completed a hat-trick with leading goal-scorer, leading point-scorer and coach of the year.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
