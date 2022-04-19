What happened at Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting

news, local-news,

Orange City Councillors have voted to add superannuation payments to their remuneration. Nine out of 12 councillors voted in favour of the proposal at council's meeting on Tuesday night. Cr Tony Mileto left the meeting and did not take part in the debate or vote on the proposal, saying he regarded it as a conflict of interest. The councillor's decision to pay themselves super will cost ratepayers an extra $38,669 a financial year with an ongoing commitment for each year after. It came on the same night as the council agreed to apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal to increase its rates peg to 2.5 per cent for 2022-23. Cr Steven Peterson and Cr Francis Kinghorne spoke against the superannuation proposal, with Cr Kinghorne labelling it as "incredibly inappropriate" "We're talking about the possibility of increasing rates by 2.5 percent and this is essentially increasing our fees by 10.5 percent which are already at the top of the allowable scale," she said. Other councillors argued that being on council was a job like any other, which should include super. "This may look like we're giving ourselves a pay rise but at the end of the day, this is a job, we are entitled to superannuation," Cr Melanie McDonell said. "I think it's a great achievement to finally bring us in line with the other levels of government and pretty much employees everywhere across the country." "Superannuation is an important part of work, and this is a job like any other." Council also agreed at Tuesday night's meeting to put it's draft Community Strategic Plan - the blueprint which will guide the council through its term - on public exhibition for 28 days. The council's draft budget, operational plan and fees and charges will also be put out for public comment. A motion to consider changing the name of the Northern Distributor Road to the Glenn Taylor Way, in honour of the late former councillor Glenn Taylor who died earlier this year, was put to the vote, with councillor's agreeing to put the proposal out for public comment for 28 days. Councillors also voted in favour of Cr Glenn Floyd's motion, which asked councillors to explore opportunities to engage with the National Rugby League, adding that similar opportunities should be also explored with other sporting codes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/7668c05d-fddc-4f1b-821d-9099c2941edd.jpg/r0_26_1020_602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg