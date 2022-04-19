news, local-news,

Orange motorists are paying about $20 less for a tank of fuel than they were a month ago, with petrol prices plunging by almost 37 cents a litre since March 11. The average price of unleaded fuel (U91) in Orange has fallen from a peak of $2.07 last month to an average of 170.1 cents per litre on Tuesday. NRMA spokesperson Bridget Ahern said the falls were due to a combination of the federal government's temporary cut to the fuel excise and falling global oil prices. "We had a couple of months of really volatile prices where we've seen prices skyrocket to record levels, and luckily now they've really started to fall back and those savings have been flowing onto Sydney and onto the regions as well," she said. "People have been driving up to the pump in recent weeks and being pleasantly surprised as opposed to being shocked by the price." Prices were expected to fall even further in the coming weeks, she said. "It won't be quite as big as the huge reductions we've seen in the last couple of weeks, but we are expecting to see another five cents come off. "So we're hoping Orange is going to hit about the $1.65 mark for regular unleaded in the next week or so. "It's looking like world oil prices have stabilised, so we're hoping motorists, particularly in the regions can say: 'This is what we can expect to pay for a tank of fuel.' "From what we can tell, (prices) shouldn't be going up anytime soon." Ms Ahern said Sydney was currently seeing the cheapest fuel, with the average price sitting at about 1.60 per litre. "If you are in the Central West and you're thinking about heading off in the school holidays to Sydney or coming through Sydney, definitely think about filling up here before you head back home because prices are significantly cheaper." With a difference of about seven cents per litre in price between Orange's fuel retailers, those who aren't heading to the big smoke could still save a few dollars by shopping around locally. As of Tuesday, the cheapest price for unleaded fuel was 167.9 cents a litre at United Petroleum's Orange and Orange South stations, Metro Orange and Metro Lucknow and the 7-11 On Bathurst Road. The most expensive was Independent Orange on Peisley Street at 174.9 cents a litre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/60be14fa-dc14-440a-a8c1-6f27e9bc9956.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg