Orange residents will pay an average of $108.99 more in rates and charges to Orange City Council next financial year under the council's draft budget. The increase includes an average of $39.82 extra in residential rates, and $69.17 extra in total rates and charges. Businesses will pay an extra $68.56 in rates. The rate rise is subject to IPART approving an application from the council to increase its rates peg to 2.5 per cent for 2022-23. Council is yet to apply for the rate variation, but is expected to approve a recommendation from Chief Finical Officer Jason Cooke to do so at its meeting on Tuesday night. The council has already factored the increase into its draft budget for 22/23. Mr Cooke says that without the 2.5 per cent rise, there would be "a reduction to the draft rates budget of approximately $620,000 in 2022/23 that will not be recouped into the future, with a calculated compound loss of income of over $7 million for the ten year life of the Long Term Financial Plan." The draft budget for 2022/23 will go before council on Tuesday. It includes a capital spend of $68.2 million in 2022/2023 and $196.2 million over the four year period from 2022/2023 to 2025/2026. The "significant" spend is designed to continue to inject stimulus into the economy, Mr Cooke says. Big ticket items in the draft budget for the 2022/23 financial year include $12.4 million for the Orange Regional Conservatorium, $6.65 million for the Shiralee water supply augmentation and $6 million for part two of the Blackman's Swamp stormwater harvesting scheme. There's also $4.8 million for the Forest Rd East Fork railway bridge duplication, $4.5 million for a new double storey car park, $1.5 million for airport upgrades and improvements and $800,000 for the McLachlan St bridge. Smaller spends in the draft 2022/23 budget include $90,000 for playground renewals and $33,000 for refurbishment of the Orange City Library. Items in the 2023/24 budget include $6 million for an expansion of the Orange Civic Theatre , $5.5 million for the Gosling Creek dam upgrade investigation, $3 million for an expansion and improvements at the aquatic centre, $4 million for a roundabout at Escort Way and Ploughmans Lane, $1.75 million for the March Street underpass, $1.5 million for the Mount Canobolas Mountain Bike Trail and $1 million for the Wade Park grandstand roof. Councillors will vote on Tuesday whether to place the draft budget on public exhibition for 28 days from April 20. Following exhibition, council will review community submissions at its meeting on June 7.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/cc3bbe00-23d0-4165-950b-8a828bcb4133.JPG/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg