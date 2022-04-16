news, local-news,

MELBOURNE Storm coach Craig Bellamy has called for the NRL to investigate the possibility of making it compulsory for teams to take home games to the country each year, and help rejuvenate the game in the bush. After his side's 30-16 victory over Canberra in Wagga last weekend, the three-time premiership-winning coach urged all teams to do their share in preaching the rugby league gospel in regional areas. The match was the third home game the Raiders have taken to Wagga, with the club announcing during the week they will return again next season. While there's NRL fixtures in Dubbo, Bathurst and Mudgee across the Western Rams division, the latter two proving hugely popular and drawing a combined crowd of almost 20000 people. The Panthers and Manly have deals with Bathurst and Mudgee, respectively, while the Rabbitohs are aligned with the Dubbo region and will host its clash in regional NSW in May. "For me, it's really important," Bellamy said. "I come from a NSW country town (Portland), and when I go back I hear from people I know about how the game is struggling in the bush, and getting kids to play our game. "This might not be feasible, but I'd love to see every club be made each year to actually take one of their home games to a country area, in NSW and Queensland." Bellamy said the NRL should also force clubs to play most of their practice games at country venues. "I think that would be great for the game. It might be going over the top but I think most trial games should be played in country areas," he said. "That would give the game in the bush a real shot in the arm. I'm not running the show and there might be negatives to that and they can't do that, but I'd like to see them head in that direction."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/eb0d368e-7e92-4220-b337-d5fa075a8f2c.jpg/r0_164_2953_1832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg