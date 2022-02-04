comment,

Glenn Anthony Taylor, March 30, 1961 to January 29, 2022 Born to Walter Taylor and Eileen (Babe) Callaghan, Glenn was a much wanted second son. Glenn arrived on March 30, 1961 at Orange Base Hospital when their first son Robert was nine years old. Glenn adored his mum Babe and paternal grandmother Nellie Taylor. The family lived in North Street with his aunty and uncle, Margaret and Merv Masman and cousins for a short time until Glenn's parents bought their home on Kearneys Drive, Orange. Robert passed in April, 2019, and is survived by his wife Beverly, and Glenn's nephew and niece, Brock and Gemma. He attended De La Salle boys school, his friends are here today, his circle are life-long mates and they all have nicknames. Glenn's nickname was Grover (as in the Sesame Street character, the blue muppet with the red cape) and he would meet up with the boys - Chris O'Brien, Mick Madden, Kel Regan, Martin Power, Trevor Fitzgerald, Dave Cardwell to name a few and their families - over some beers every year. Glenn left school in Year 10. He enjoyed the work experience talking on the radio. He worked in the family's concreting business until the business was sold. He joined the Labor party and he was a passionate and dedicated member. He also was the chairman of the ALP Orange branch. Mick Madden and Anne Thompson were big supporters and were his campaign directors in all of his candidacies for both local and state politics. He followed the news and the media religiously. He would attend the annual 'Light on the Hill' in Bathurst. The ministers knew Glenn. Glenn worked for and was on first name terms with David Simmons, Harry Woods (who was the Minister for Local Government, Minister for Regional Development, Minister for Rural Affairs) in the Bathurst office from 1999 through to 2003, and then for Ian McDonald, Minister for Agriculture at Orange DPI, all the while when NSW was under the Labor State Government until 2011. He ran for two state elections as a Labor candidate, in 1999 and 2003, contesting the seat of Orange. The Premier of NSW, Bob Carr enjoyed coming to Orange to support Glenn however Orange continued to be a stronghold for the National Party. Glenn was instrumental in attracting funding to Orange and he was proud of the Northern Distributor Road and the Orange Health Service. Glenn was proud to be an Orange City councillor for five terms from 1995 until the last election, which was in December 2021. He has been Deputy Mayor on four occasions. Both of his two daughters were born while he was Deputy Mayor. He has served under Tim Sullivan, John Davis and Reg Kidd. Glenn was committed and dedicated to the role of a councillor and abided by the code of conduct and ethics. He was extremely proud of Orange and was very committed to improving the facilities in our beautiful city of Orange. Glenn spoke with, listened to and looked out for the battlers of this town. He enjoyed the public speaking engagements and meeting people. He was interviewed weekly by the newspapers, television and the radio and enjoyed great friendships with Margaret Stevenson, Trevor Jaeger, Jeff Whitton. His favourite music band was the Bee Gees. TV shows were always the news every night. The Simpsons, South Park, Red Dwarf, the British comedies. His favourite movie was 'Monty Python'. He had two passions - South Sydney Rabbitohs and Holden, because of his dad Wally's friendship with Peter Brock. Wally used to take down a case of the local apples to wherever Peter was staying in Bathurst. Wally worked in spare parts at Cameron's and was often able to find the parts for the racing car Peter would be driving. The Holden Brock Special was Glenn's pride and joy for many years. He religiously attended the Bathurst Hardie Ferodo/1000 near the top of the hill every year from the age of eight. He would meet with his mates at the Vic pub to watch every Rabbitohs game that he could get to. He also attended the Gnoo Blas car shows and dinners. He liked Jack Brabham. Glenn always has had a pet cat, his long time companion was Dan who passed away last year at 18 years old. Dan had only ever been to the vet once to be desexed as a kitten. In May 1998, Glenn introduced himself to his wife-to-be Kathy at the Ex-Services Club and asked Kathy for a date the following week. Glenn arrived to pick up Kathy and he was greeted at the door by Kathy's daughter Alysia who questioned him and listed the rules of dating her mother. Glenn was pleasant and courteous throughout the date. Kathy had two teenagers at the time, Alysia and Joshua. The following March Glenn approached Kathy at the club again for another date and after that they started going out together in March 1999. Glenn desired to have a child so Caitlin Mary arrived in 2001 and to their surprise and his delight, Annie Margaret arrived in 2009. Glenn's family is appreciative of the support over the past few months from his friends, Palliative Care and especially in his final week, his cousin Maree Moss and long time friend Margi Garretty who were attentive to him 24-7 with their gentle, thoughtful care.

