BETTER playgrounds, a multi-storey car park and upgrades to the skatepark are some of the ideas residents have put forward as part of the consultation process for Orange City Council's Community Strategic Plan. With the theme 'Future Orange: Adapt, Protect, Advance', The CSP, or the blueprint which will guide the council through its term, will be adopted in June and will synthesise the community's feedback on the direction the city should head for the next three to four years. Mayor Jason Hamling explained the consultation process for the last CSP had the development of sport and recreation facilities at the top of the list, hence the development of the Jack Brabham Sporting precinct. "In 2011 it was all about water and resulted in a $100 million investment in water security," he said. "What do you love about Orange, what can we do better, what would you change, what do you wish was here?" Cr Hamling said. So far yoursay.orange.nsw.gov.au site has received 54 comments, with Mel12 suggesting "Shade sails for all playgrounds that are in full sun! Like the ones in north orange! Would get more use in summer." "I think Summer St could do with marked parking spaces! Plus multi level, free, all day parking at the library for those working in the CBD," suggests Tegan87 while Xanthe17 says "Build a primary and high school in North Orange that will cater for the huge recent increase in population." Adamfreeman82 would like the Orange skatepark upgraded. If online's not your cup of tea, OCC will also hold forums at the Civic Centre on Tuesday and Thursday next week. Forums will be staged at 1pm to 2.30pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm on both days. The forums will be COVID-safe, please call 6393 8000. Once drafted the CSP will be placed on exhibition for further comment before being adopted by the council, helping to shape the budgets for the new few years. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

