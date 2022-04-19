news, local-news,

A woman who threatened her sister with a knife before stealing her mum's car has been given a custodial sentence in Orange Local Court. The 29-year-old woman from Orange is not named to protect the identity of the victims. According to the police, all three women were at the same house when the sisters started arguing about a missing bottle of perfume before midnight on July 10, 2021. Without warning, the 29-year-old picked up a knife and started to walk towards her sister who saw the weapon and called out to her mother. The mother ran inside the house and called the police and the offender waved the knife at her sister then walked away from the house. The two victims shut themselves inside the house but heard the mother's car start. The mother then raced to open the front door and saw her vehicle reversing down the driveway. It was believed her daughter used a spare key that she found inside the house. Police found the woman at her sister's house about 12.30pm on July 12. She gave the police a false identity but her identity was confirmed and she was arrested. Solicitor Katarina Duncan said her client was exposed to domestic violence when she was growing up. "She attempted to deescalate the situation and she did that by driving away," she said. Ms Duncan said her client also now has limited contact with her sister and she has moved away from Orange. Magistrate David Day said the woman also breached several Community Correction Orders including one for slashing a tyre with a knife and another for smashing a window and he thought she was of high risk of further offending. "It's got to stop," Mr Day said. "Her upbringing might not have been her fault but she's responsible for how she deals with it and gets on with it." He gave the woman a two-year community-based Intensive Correction Order with 100 hours of community service. She will also have to participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs and abstain from drugs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/1538e390-7c2b-4728-a476-dd36d8c946a2.jpg/r0_37_1000_602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg