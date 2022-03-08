sport, local-sport,

Three teams are still alive for the fourth spot in the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade competition with just one week remaining. Centrals, Gladstone and CYMS are all tied on 63 points with the hunt for the semi-finals well and truly alive. Gladstone (1-112) took on Spring Hill (9-168) in round 18 and came away with the win in what was a rain affected game. Spring Hill batted first and put on plenty of runs behind Luke Bingham (75) and Peter Milne (33), but a late-order collapse saw their innings cut short. Ben Elwood (4-6) was best of the Gladstone bowlers. In reply, Gladstone were well on their way to victory thanks to knocks from Steve Nean (66 not out) and Gavin Smith (34 not out), before rain caused the match to be decided by the Duckworth Lewis method. CYMS (3-70) also saw the DL method fall in their favour to take down Kinross First XI (10-133). The students batted first and some late-innings hitting by Jono Rasmussen (33 off 18) saw them amass a decent total on a slow ground. Although expensive, Chris Novak (3-33) provided the needed breakthroughs with the ball. Brett Wykes (11 not out) and Matt Baker (12 not out) then guided the green and golds home by the slimmest of margins. Centrals (7-79) fell to Orange City (5-155) in a game where Warriors players Brant Mann (6-19) and Tim Hunt (44 not out) did the bulk of the damage. Cavaliers also took on Kinross Second XI with no score yet made official. In the final round, Orange City (83 points) take on Kinross First XI (87), Spring Hill (51) take on Centrals (63), Kinross Second XI (36) take on Gladstone (63) while CYMS (63) take on Cavaliers (90). CYMS have locked up the ODCA third grade minor premiership in a round where they had the bye. Orange City (2-71) got a much-needed win over Cavaliers (10-69) to keep their finals hopes alive. A trio of Warriors - Alex Walker, Sam Wasil and Pavel Melnichuk - picked up three wickets to roll through Cavs despite a 26 from Mark Wiegold. Chris Pethybridge (28) and Adam Cowden (23 not out) then made light work of the chase. An all-Centrals clash ended in a draw. Grant Selwood (36) helped Red amass 186 in the first innings despite 6-45 by Black's Roshan Eiseman. Black (2-58) would only bat 16 overs in the chase, not enough to constitute a match. Red (59), City (57) and Black (56) are battling for two remaining finals spots. In the final round, Cavaliers (44.5) take on CYMS (69) and Orange City (57) take on Centrals Red (59), with Centrals Black (56) receiving the average winning points total from the bye. Orange City (4-125) will play in the ODCA Centenary Cup grand final after downing CYMS (9-124) on Saturday. A blistering 52 not out off 35 balls by Billy Morgan set up a good total for the Warriors before he also picked up 3-7 with the ball, while fellow City bowlers Sugam Adhikari (3-6) was also hard to handle. CYMS' Luke Van Der Westhuis (37) was best with the bat for his side. Cavaliers (7-117) took down Kinross (6-57) with Chayse King (3-9) and Cooper Charnock (26 not out) the stars.

