sport, local-sport,

It's hard not to look at the score and take your foot off the pedal when you're blowing teams out of the water on a consistent basis. But that's the mentality Lana McCarthy has instilled in her Orange netballers and it paid off big time on Sunday. The group took home the Regional League West Central West series with a convincing 66-23 win over Bathurst 1 in the grand final. "We try not to look at the score and we aren't score focused," McCarthy said. "We reflect quickly on what we've done in the first quarter and think 'okay, we haven't quite done this properly so let's change our attacking end or let's focus on something else'. "So we go into each quarter with things in mind to keep us focused and to keep our attention based on the game. If you focus on the score and it's blowing out, you can get a bit complacent and we don't want that." Earlier in the day, Orange also notched wins over Bathurst 2 (35-5) and Dubbo 1 (31-16) to make it through the tournament undefeated. "It is about not taking it for granted. It is a final and we have to take it seriously," McCarthy said when asked how she kept her team focused after a string of dominating victories. "We worked so hard over the last couple of weeks, with every final you want to go out there and perform to your best and you want to win. "We also reflect on the previous games and we talk about the things we want to implement for the upcoming games. We went into the game with things that we wanted to work on and focus on." Orange couldn't have asked for a better start to the final in front of a home PCYC crowd. They were up 13-5 after the first quarter and extended that lead in the second period as they went into the half-time break up 29-14. Goal attack Ally Kaufman was shooting the lights out of the ball in the first half, with McCarthy praising the whole attacking unit. "All of our shooters are really versatile and we've got some lovely height in there which is great," the coach said. "They're all really young and you could see them hop in there and they turn into the post and are shooting straight away. It's nice just to see the ball going through the hoop." The second quarter was a classic case of turning good defence into scoring opportunities, with GK Abby Tilburg and GD Katie Matthews deflecting anything that came their way. "We needed to sharper up a little bit. In the first quarter we probably gave their shooters a little bit too much space, so in the second quarter we said we needed to tighten up and we did," McCarthy added. "I have the luxury of being able to put on different combos every quarter and the team just adjusts so well, so as a coach it's one of the best things ever." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/b17c03ce-4490-4cd8-ad7b-82e3b050f96f.JPG/r372_318_4873_2861_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg