Chris Novak's career with CYMS has been one of jubilation and resilience. The former first grade opening bowler enjoyed the highest of highs when the green and golds broke a premiership drought that spanned more than three decades when they defeated Cavaliers in the 2014/15 grand final. "It was a lot of effort, a lot of training and a lot of hard work," he said of the win. "It was just special. It was one of the highlights of my entire career." But like so many fast bowlers before him, injury took a toll on his body. This left him with a decision to make, a decision that would lead to him stepping down from the first grade side while also re-learning the art of leg-spin. "I opened the bowling for a long time there, but the body doesn't let me do that any more," he said. "I was never really quick, but I did have very good control and I could swing the ball so that gave me a good advantage. "I just couldn't compete at the level that I wanted to compete at. I also wanted to step aside to promote some of the young kids in the club as well because it was time for a changing of the guard." And so he began playing second grade full time during the 2020/21 season as retirement was never on the cards. "I love my cricket too much and I love this club and I love the people in this club. I think I can also offer a bit to the young guys so quitting was never an option," he added. "I enjoy playing Saturday cricket and it gives me a break from the rigors of the week and it's an excuse to go to the pub after and have a beer. Just to call it quits, I wouldn't enjoy that. "It shows that you can change and redevelop if you put in the hard yards. It's only this season they started coming out quite well. It just shows that you can change and you don't have to die an old, crippled fast bowler." Since making the move to Orange back in 2012, Novak has wreaked havoc with the ball not only CYMS, but on a representative level as well. This has left him sitting on 297 wickets ahead of CYMS' match against Orange City this Saturday. Fair to say Novak is keen to bag three more. "You never start your career and think 'what happens when I take 300 wickets or 500 wickets'. But when you do see it you think 'gee, I've contributed'," he said. "It makes you feel like you've really done something meaningful for the club." Novak is CYMS' active leading wicket-taker with 264, but he has a long way to go if he wants to pass the late Tony Kelly, who amassed more than 580 wickets in his time with the club. "I think I'll have to play until I'm 80 to pass him," he joked. "I'd love to have the mantel but it's a long way away."

