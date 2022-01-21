sport, local-sport,

When news came out last year that Kinross would not field a team in the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, it was fair to wonder how the students would bounce back. But instead of floundering, the First XI side has taken the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade competition by storm. They currently sit second on the ladder and are riding a four-match winning streak which included a victory over previously undefeated Cavaliers. Jonothan Rasmussen was a member of the Kinross side that went winless in the BOIDC last season and said it has been nice to get that winning feeling back again. "It's certainly a relief from last year at least. It's nice to win a few matches and hopefully the boys keep coming this weekend and the weeks to come," he said. "The coaches right from the start of the season said that if we wanted to stay on the field in the starting XI that we'd have to perform because we do have that second XI and they've got some decent players in there as well. You can't just slack off." Rasmussen himself has had an up and down year statistically. With the bat, he's averaged just under 15 across seven innings, but with ball in hand he has dominated when given the chance. He's only bowled in four games, but taken 11 wickets at 9.8. But he was quick to praise his teammates and coaches for the side's success. "Coming from the first couple of matches we've really stood up," he said. "It's great having an all-rounder like Dylan Tucker. He really brings some stuff to the table with batting and bowling. "Definitely a big shout out to Dave Hunter who really puts in the hard yards at training for us. Extra training, fielding and he's there whenever you need him." And if they weren't flying high already, they've added another handy opening bat. Will Waterson is a new teacher at Kinross and in two games for the First XI has notched scores of 73 and 41 not out while also keeping wicket. But with this newfound success it begs the question of whether we could see the students back in the BOIDC any time soon. Asked if he would like to see Kinross work its way back into first grade, Rasmussen said: "For sure." "They'll have to put in the hard work because once you go down to the second grade comp, it will take a little bit for them to get back to first grade. "But they'll just have to persevere and get through it." Kinross First XI will take on Orange City this weekend in a match that could prove huge come finals time. Other second grade matches include Centrals v Spring Hill, Gladstone v Kinross Second XI and CYMS against Cavaliers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/52dbc8ed-b552-4e2b-8447-bed993cf33c5.JPG/r0_268_5568_3414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg