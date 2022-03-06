news, local-news,

From Sydney, to Wollongong to right here in Orange, competitors travelled from all parts of the state to take part in the Orange Running Festival and there was a notable message from the winners. "You get annihilated by the hills." Those were the words of Leo Peterson who took home the 10km run with a time of 32 minutes and three seconds. "I came back in 2018 and that was when the course ran out on the dirt," the Sydney man said. "I'm getting back into the road stuff at the moment. From the start I wanted to go out at a three minute pace and see how the hill treated me...and it wasn't kind. "I was happy how I ran the back half of the race because you've obviously got the downhill." Lauren Reid moved to Orange just 12 months ago, but this weekend wasn't the first time she had taken part in the festival. "We moved here because we have family here. So when they moved out here about four years ago, I decided to do the event in 2019 for the first time," she said. "I thought I'd give it a shot now that it's back on after COVID." She did more than give it a shot. Reid won the women's 10km and 5km races on Sunday with a second place finish in the mile on the Saturday. "I did the mile as well as a little sharpen up," Reid said. "It's a hilly course on the way out, but knowing you've got that downhill on the way back is a pretty good feeling. I really enjoyed it and it's an awesome event and was really busy which was great." Woolongong's Barry Keem is no stranger to the festival either. The marathon runner took home the longest race of the weekend in a time 2:40:57, narrowly edging out Zac Rosser in a spring finish...or as much as one can sprint after 42 kilometres. "I like going to those local running festivals. I always enjoy the time and usually spend a couple of days here after the race," he said. Having podiumed each and every time he has ventured out to Orange, Keem ran just the single race over the weekend and said with a smile that the marathon was "far enough." "It's a long way. Regardless of whether you've done the training or not, even if you're prepared well it's still 42 kilometres and pretty hard running," he added. "I've been training pretty well and I've got a world 100km champs trial race in seven weeks time and this was part of the preparation for that. "I'm getting towards the twilight of my career, I'm 41 now so it's always good to come out and get into a win." Like those before and after him, the course certainly took a tole on him. "It's quite a challenging course out here, undulating hills and lots of lonely roads out there, but I really enjoyed coming out to the race," he said. Other winners from the event included Paige Campbell and Dom Bullock for the half marathon, Mary Jane Fardell for the women's marathon, Will Austin-Cray and Paige Campbell in the mile, Ethan Donges and Skye Napier in the junior mile and finally Will Austin-Cray in the men's five km.

