sport, local-sport,

If Sunday was the final time the Orange Vipers stepped foot onto the playing field this season, they sure went out on a high note. The open's side produced an epic comeback victory against the Wiradjuri Goannas at Pride Park on Sunday during round four of the Western Women's Rugby League season. Coach Marty Lyden praised his team after pulling out the 28-26 victory in a match that saw them down 20-10 at half-time. "They had the ball in our end almost the whole half, I don't really remember us being down their end," he said. "We just kept chipping away and a couple good tries in the last quarter got us over the line." The Vipers had nearly half-a-dozen players backing up from the Western Rams game on Saturday, but it was the development of some of the side's younger players which has really impressed Lyden. "We had a lot of new players this year, and we really only played three games all up so it's hard to get anything going, but the girls have been getting better and better each week," he added. "Unfortunately we're hitting our straps now but it's probably a bit too late because we probably won't make the semis." This win was the Vipers' first of the season, having suffered defeats to Panorama and Woodbridge, while they were also forced to forfeit their round two game against the Castlereagh Cougars. With round five opponent Mid-West Brumbies not featuring an open's side this season, Sunday may well have been the Vipers' last game of the year, should results not go their way this coming weekend and they miss out on the semi-finals. "It's been a disruptive season and it's hard to train with so much other stuff on with rugby and the Rams," Lyden said. "It's just not the right time of the year for the comp and I know they just wanted to get one in for the girls to play and they were happy to play. There's just too much on and it affects all of the teams and all grades. When it moves back to that October date it will be much better and much stronger." Lyden believes we will see another WWRL comp in 2022, with the regular October season on the cards. "I think that's the plan. We've got girls who are playing in the Harvey Norman and training with NRLW teams so they'll all be finished by October, so hopefully they come back," he said. "October seems to be a good little window where everyone can train and be involved. You can't blame them for trying to put it on. The girls wanted to play in October and obviously it got shut down." The other games saw the under 19s win 28-6, 17s lose 18-22, 15s win 42-4 and 13s win 34-22. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/f5a9f715-3bca-4ed3-9c7d-4a1ab2404b84.jpg/r346_929_4169_3089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg