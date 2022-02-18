sport, local-sport,

A stellar performance by Shamera Sterling saw the Adelaide Thunderbirds squeak home in the first of their back-to-back games against Giants Netball. Taking place at Orange's PCYC for the second year in a row, the two Suncorp Super Netball sides played out a nail-biter from start to finish. In the end it was the South Australian side which came out on top 54-51. T'Birds goal keeper Sterling was a star at the back and said the pre-season was all about trialling new combinations. "I think we did really well and hopefully by the start of the season we'll be much, much better," she said. "This is just a stepping stone for us. The games are always quite tough. It's a good competition so you just go out there, play your best and the best team will win. "Tomorrow's game is just looking at what works well for us heading into the season and to just have fun." She battled it out most of the game against Giants captain Jo Harten. The Giant praised the Jamaican defender and said they had a few things to build on. "I thought Matisse Letherbarrow came on and had a really good impact against Shamira Sterling, arguable the best goal keeper in the world," Harten said. "I think some of our experienced players, myself included, could step up tomorrow night and steady the ship a little bit when it is erratic out there. The match started off in less than stellar form however, with both sides combining to miss half-a-dozen shots before the Thunderbirds finally got on the scoreboard. Unlike the last time these two teams met in Orange, it was the Adelaide side who came out stronger, but only managed an 11-10 lead at the first break. Harten and Sophie Dwyer then started shooting the lights out for the home side and they raced out to a 21-15 lead. The visitors finished the half strong through their two-point shooting and they went into the half tied up at 25-apiece. The second half saw a back and forth battle which came down to the wire. Despite the crowd getting louder and louder as the clock ticked down, it was the Thunderbirds who edged out the three point victory. Harten said playing at this level was always tough. "We're trying combinations out in attack and in defence we had a completely new line-up out there. I actually thought we did really well. "They're a really settled side from last year and kept the majority of their team and gained a good goal attack. I was pleased with our performance but I think we can be a little bit better tomorrow night and lift our intensity." The Giants captain pointed to new defensive combination between Lauren Moore and Matilda McDonell as one positive from the game. "They're a really up and coming defensive line and to come up against a South African international and a seasoned goal attack in (Tippah Dwan), I thought they did a good job in grinding and it's about learning in preseason against those good shooters," she added. As for the home crowd cheering them on from start to finish, Harten said it solidified why they wanted to come back out west. "We thoroughly enjoyed getting out into the community last time and we have a really exciting clinic tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 10am," she said. "I think our trip to Orange is all about celebrating netball in the community and what better place to do it than here where we are so welcomed." Saturday's game begins at 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/03efdcda-1d38-4f50-b086-636941115062.JPG/r260_124_5568_3123_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg