Hannah Richardson and her Kinross teammates enjoyed their most successful NSW Rowing Championships in history. The school sent 39 athletes to the event which was held at the Sydney International Regatta Centre and won seven gold, four silver and five bronze medals, ranking as the number one school in the state and came third overall behind rowing clubs, Sydney and Sydney University. Richardson picked up two golds, a silver and a bronze and was delighted by the experience. "I think it was a really good way to boost morale within the squad, to have such a successful turnout across the board from the regatta," she said. "There were lots of highlights, but I think it was watching the support that the Kinross squad has for each other. If kids weren't racing they were down on the side-lines, screaming until their voices were hoarse to cheers on the other crews that were racing." This was the year 12 student's final opportunity to compete at the championships as a member of the school. This played a big part in her competing in - and eventually winning - the Championship Schoolgirl Single Scull title. "I honestly didn't believe it. Especially the gold in the single really surprised me," she said. "I was really nervous going in to that event and a couple weeks before, I wasn't sure if I would even go in it. I think after the first couple of races it settled the nerves a little bit and just switched over into being focused." There were record entries at the regatta, which was attended by all states of Australia except WA, lifting the level of competition to one that resembled the National Championships. Kinross' results follow two years as national champions for the school's girl rowers and consolidate the school's growing reputation as a force to contend with on the water. Head coach, Adam Harrison, said a highlight was the under 16 men's quad which won the first gold medal for boys in several years, showing a resurgence in the school's male rowing program. "They beat Shore (Sydney) by eight seconds in a very dominant performance," he said. "Shore have won this event for many years so, with the greatest respect, it was very good to beat them. "The schoolgirl eight, the school's flagship boat in the girl's competition, finished second behind Queenwood, who managed to get over the line .81 of a second ahead in a very close finish. The two crews will race again in fortnight in their last regatta before the 2022 Head of the River." Being her last year at Kinross, the 17-year-old Richardson was pleased to see a crop of up-and-coming talent emerge at the championships. "I was so impressed, especially with how the younger years executed," she added. "It makes me happy that I'm leaving the squad knowing we have some strong rowers in the younger years to continue that Kinross legacy of kids who want to get out there and get the job done." The school took gold in: - Championship Schoolgirl Coxed Quad Scull (L.Scammell, A.Ryan, A.Woods, L.Searle, Cox: G.Robson, Coach: A.Gannon) - Championship Women's Under 16 Double Scull (KWS 1 - J.Scammell, T.Wong, Coach: J.Perrin) - Championship Men's Under 16 Double Scull (KWS 1 - O.Smith, O.Cleary, Coach: B.Watt) - Championship Womens Under 16 Coxed Quad Scull (J.Scammell, S.Luelf, O.Searle, T.Wong, Cox: E.Caro, Coach: J.Perrin) - Championship Men's Under 16 Coxed Quad Scull (N.Tancred, T.Day, O.Cleary, O.Smith, Cox: A.Petersen, Coach: B.Watt) - Championship Schoolgirl Single Scull (H.Richardson, Coach: A.Gannon) - Championship Schoolgirl Double Scull (H.Richardson, L.Searle, Coach: A.Gannon) Silver in: - Championship Schoolgirl Eight (G.Sweetapple, M.Lane, A.Gill, H.Richardson, A.Woods, A.Ryan, L.Scammell, L.Searle, Cox: G.Robson, Coach: A.Gannon) - Championship Women's Under 16 Single Scull (T.Wong, Coach: J.Perrin) - Championship Men's Under 16 Single Scull (O.Smith, Coach: B.Watt) - Championship Women's Under 19 Quad Scull (G.Sweetapple, A.Ryan, A.Woods, L.Scammell, Coach: A.Gannon) Bronze in: - Championship Men's Under 19 Single Scull (A.Hoskin, Coach: B.Watt) - Championship Women's Under 19 Coxed Four (KWS 1 - G.Sweetapple, M.Lane, A.Gill, H.Richardson, Cox: A.Petersen, Coach: A.Gannon) - Championship Schoolboy Coxed Quad Scull (KWS 1 - N.Brown, M.Cleary, A.Hoskin, F.Smith, Cox: A.Petersen, Coaches: B.Watt, A.Gannon) - Championship Women's Under 16 Double Scull (KWS 2 - O.Searle, S.Luelf, Coach: J.Perrin) - Championship Schoolgirl Single Scull (L.Searle, Coach: A.Gannon) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

