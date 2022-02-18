sport, local-sport,

People of all ages interested in playing Aussie Rules this year are invited to join in the fun at this Sunday's 'Come and try AFL Day'. Orange Tigers president Nathan Totten hopes to see a good mix of junior, female and male players coming along to learn all about this year's competition. "There are good numbers turning up at training already, and a buzz about the club, but Sunday is all about welcoming new and interested players and families," he said. There are places available in the under 12's mixed, under 14's mixed, youth girls 13-17, under 17 boys, as well as senior women and men's teams. There is also Auskick for children aged 5-12 which Totten said was a great way for the younger kids to learn some great skills. Women's coach Jacqui Ryan said there had been growing interest in the senior and junior female competitions teams in recent years - something she wants to see continue to grow at the club. "AFL is a great sport for men and women, and here at Orange Tigers we are loving seeing more women and younger girls giving it a go," she said. "It is a terrific way to get fit, meet some new friends and play in a friendly team environment." Club secretary Kass Ings said there would be committee members on hand to help interested players register and meet others in their new teams. "Sunday is all about welcoming those children and adults who want to learn more and hopefully leave being part of a team with our club in 2022." The AFL action kicks off at 10am at Waratahs, with a free BBQ on offer for all. Players need to bring a water bottle and either joggers or football boots. There will also be an U17 Central West trial game against Westbrook Bulldogs at the ground from 10.30am that visitors are welcome to watch. The Central West team is made up of players from Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange. With a few weeks of solid training behind them, the country team is hoping to even the ledger after the Sydney-based club defeated them in the trial match this time last year. A draw for this coming AFL Central West season has not yet been released, but the 2021 competition for senior and junior teams began on the first weekend of May.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/71c05c62-651a-4fb2-907d-0a3bfaa4652f.jpg/r0_486_2883_2115_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg