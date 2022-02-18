sport, local-sport,

With only a handful of games left to go, Lachlan Lawson knows the Western Rams will have to be at their best if they want to play finals footy. The Orange Hawks product is captaining this year's Laurie Daley Cup side and will take on Macarthur Wests Tigers at Camden's Kirkham Oval this Sunday. The under 18s team dropped their first game of the season, but bounced back in round two with a win over the Riverina Bulls. "All of the boys are starting to gel together and we're a close team so it should be good," he said of this upcoming match. "We're just looking to build on things and I think we learnt a lot from the first round. "It was a tough opening and we've built on that and got the win last week and hopefully can continue that this week. I'm really confident going into the game." This is the third year in a row Lawson has been part of the match-day Rams squads and said it was a big honour to be handed the captaincy. "It's a pretty special thing, especially when you've got a few boys in the team who you are pretty close mates with," he said. "(Kurt Hancock), the coach, is a really nice fella and it's pretty honourable to be captain of the Western Rams, it's a pretty big thing around here." Although they are only able to train once a week due to the distance players would have to travel, Lawson believes that it helps them bond as a team. "Teams in Sydney are getting two trainings a week and we're only lucky enough to get one," he said. "It makes us closer in a way, because we don't get much time to spend together so we make the most of it when we can. You're in the system now so these are your brothers and family, so you need to stick together and get the job done." He highlighted a few key areas that he thinks can help them get the job done. "Our forwards are doing a pretty good job, Tallis Tobin our number eight is a real hard hitter and a workhorse, but all the boys are doing well," he added. "Defence wins you games, so if we get good defence we can always build the attack." The under 18s will kick off at 11.20am on February 20 while the under 16s Andrew Johns Cup team's game will start at 10am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/1429b8a5-5bc1-46d1-82cb-0be0f36e13a8.JPG/r799_315_4500_2406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg