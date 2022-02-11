sport, local-sport,

Erin Naden's dream of one day playing in the AFLW has moved one step closer after the Orange Tiger was chosen to take part in a event showcasing some of the state's best talent. 120 of the best footballers from NSW and the ACT will compete in the first round of the Women's Summer Series this Saturday, February 12 at Tom Wills Oval, Sydney Olympic Park. Four sides (two representing the Giants and two representing the Sydney Swans) will complete with players looking to stand out from the pack as elite recruiters watch on. Naden is one of only two players from the Central West selected - alongside Bathurst Bushranger Elly Rudd - and will line up for the Giants Orange side during the four match campaign. "When I got the email I was pretty overwhelmed and I did tear up a bit because it was exciting and it's a step closer to where I want to be and I really didn't expect it," she said. "To be named one of the best in the area was really good. I got straight on the phone to mum, dad and my partner. They were all pretty excited for me, I think mum probably teared up a bit." AFL NSW/ACT's talent manager, Darren Denneman, said the series will assist elite clubs to build their AFLW lists. "The Women's Summer Series has been embraced by the two AFLW clubs in our market and presents an opportunity for NSW and ACT players to build their profiles ahead of four new AFLW clubs entering next season's AFLW competition," he said. "All players and staff have demonstrated great enthusiasm in training and combine testing and we now look forward to the match series." Naden made the move to the East Coast Eagles last season, but due to the impact of COVID lockdowns, only got to play one match in the AFL Sydney competition. So instead of donning the blue and yellow, she secured a transfer back to her home-town Tigers where she would play out the rest of the season. Because of the lack of opportunity to shine in the big city, the midfielder was even more shocked to be selected in the Summer Series. "Being from Orange I didn't expect people to pick anyone up from this area," she said. "Going to my first training session, there were a lot of Sydney people and not many from out this way, so I was pretty happy that I am one of those people who got selected from here. "I've had four trainings with the Giants and they've been pretty good and quite intense. "It's a lot to take in with a whole different group and just a whole different level of AFL and I've learnt so much." Asked what she's most looking forward to about it all, she added: "Just playing with the best players in NSW. "Also just trying to learn a bit more to improve my game because the end goal is AFLW, so it's one step closer and I want to go out there and showcase what I can do." Giants AFLW players will get involved in the Summer Series too, joining the GIANTS teams to give themselves match experience when not selected in the senior AFLW side. Briana Harvey, Giants head of women's football, said: "The introduction of the Women's Summer Series allows us, for the first time, to have an underpinning competition for those not selected to play at AFLW level." "It's a great opportunity for players across NSW and the ACT to be part of a development program." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/226fa8bb-2644-400f-8982-0154c28322ec.JPG/r0_79_5568_3225_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg