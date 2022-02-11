sport, local-sport,

Both Ben Wright and Robert Payne are confident ahead of the cross-town clash between Duntryleague and Wentworth. The two clubs will meet on Sunday, February 13 in the second round of the Central West District Golf Association division one pennants competition. Wright will captain a Wentworth side coming off a 4-1 loss to favourites Mudgee in round one and believes they can bounce back. "Duntry is obviously one of the strong teams in the comp," he said. "We're hoping to dig in and stay in the matches a bit better. If we can get over Duntry it would be a big confidence booster, but we just want to make all of the matches as close as we can and hopefully get the three wins." Payne and his Duntryleague teammates come into the matchup having taken down this weekend's hosts Cowra 5-0 in round one. "It's just a matter of each guy going out there and doing their individual thing and trying to make as few mistakes as possible," he said when asked what the strategy is ahead of Sunday. "We'll try and knock up three wins and if we get any more it will be an absolute bonus. "We've got a good side. I'm pretty confident our team can win on the weekend...I'm very confident actually." Should both Duntryleague and Mudgee win on Sunday, it will set up a do-or-die third round clash when the two front runners face off. Mudgee will have the home course advantage that day, so Payne knows how important it will be to not just win against Wentworth, but win big. "It's like a 100 metre dash this year because we only get to play three games," he said. "Mudgee would be favourite to win our division without a shadow of a doubt. We were very fortunate to be able to start off with a 5-0 win, but it will be a little bit tougher this week. On paper, we should win on the weekend, but golf's a funny game." Wright is hoping his group can stay competitive. "We want to prove that we are good enough and we are young and getting better," he said. "I think we're in for a good chance this week."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/1483131f-e7f4-49b9-abce-63976c72488a.JPG/r0_49_5568_3195_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg