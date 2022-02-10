news, local-news,

STAGE 1 of the $25 million sports stadium at Jack Brabham Park has been given the go ahead by the Western Regional Planning Panel on Thursday morning. The WRPP decision was unanimous. Orange Mayor Jason Hamling welcomed the decision. "This is a huge project with major benefits for the community of Orange and the wider region," Cr Hamling said. "This is great news for the Orange community and I'm delighted we've reached another milestone." "There are further planning approvals still to be assessed when it comes to the details of the stadium design and plans for the athletics track, but this is the important milestone. The panel has approved the overall concept of a sports precinct in a parklands setting." The decision means more trees will be cleared, some buildings will be demolished and earthworks will begin at the site which is on the Huntley Road side of the old Bloomfield Golf Course, and includes an area adjacent to the southern boundary with Jack Brabham Park. The WRPP heard a number of submissions for and against the project last week, with the concerns about community consultation and traffic impact on the nearby Orange Hospital and its feeder roads as the major issues against the development application. NSW Health also spoke against the project. However, the WRPP were confident the concerns raised had been adequately addressed in the Council's assessment report and in its assessment memorandum, submitted on February 7. The cost of the first stage is $5 million. The second stage will be the construction of the state-if-the-art athletics track before stage 3, the main sporting stadium beings.

