George Eleftheriou describes himself as a "slow but fairly accurate bowler", but in reality the CYMS player is a wicket taking machine. After 13 rounds of the Orange and District Cricket third grade season, Eleftheriou has found himself as the competition's leading wicket taker, tied with teammate Shehan Fernando with 14 scalps. But if that wasn't good enough for you, Eleftheriou sports the best strike rate of anyone in the top ten (13), as well as the second best average (6.36). "I think I've had a lot of luck go my way," he said of his strong season so far. "We've got a good team which also helps and it does give you a bit of confidence. "Because I am that fair bit slower, they try and tonk me out so there are a few catches in the outfield, so you've got to have good hands out there and our team has had that." Although they are 13 rounds in, Eleftheriou has only bowled in five games this season due to a combination of wet weather and team depth. But in all five of those games where he has been thrown the ball, he has delivered, picking up a minimum of two wickets on each occasion. "I don't mind that at all because it's a bit of pressure off," he said. "It shows how good of a team we have every week." This is the third grader's first season donning the whites since he was a kid, so to have so much success so early certainly came as a surprise. "Now I've just got to work on the batting a bit," he joked. "We just want to try and keep a similar team every week, make semis and keep improving as a team."

