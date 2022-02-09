sport, local-sport,

The Orange Aquatic Club finished second in the overall standings when they hosted the Mountains and Plains Swimming Carnival over the weekend. Trumping the hosts was a strong Bathurst side which club support officer for Swimming NSW Jo Keown said brought a "sizeable" squad to the city. "They had a lot of competitors and swam a lot of races each and it was a point score system so that was important," she said of the victors. "They did very, very well and finished a good thousand points ahead of the next closet team." Finishing third overall was the newly formed Lower Blue Mountains team. But there was some reason to celebrate as three OAC members topped their age group. Abby Williams (10 years), Dylan Crisp (17 years) and Kingston Johnston (open champion and distance champion) each walked away with first place trophies. OAC's Riley Wood (MC 13 years) and Knox Gibson (MC 14 years) also came away as winners. Kinross were also well represented, with Matthew Lowther (12 years), Kyla Brown (15 years), Tommaso Cornelius-Feltus (15 years), Bianca Fuller (16 years), Hugh Gillham (18 years) and Emily Clunas (opens champion) also crowned champions. In one of the quirkier events, it was Lithgow who walked away with the 10x50 Touzell Shield. "That's a relay designed to encourage kids who aren't representative swimmers yet," Keown explained. "To be in that team you need to not have represented your team at a state level. The idea of that relay is that the club submits a time and the winner of that shield isn't actually the fastest team, it's the team that swims the closes to their nominated time. "It's to encourage participation and gives them incentive. It's about accuracy as well." Lake Cargelligo also came away with the 'small teams award' in a weekend that Keown said was a resounding success. "It was really great just to have a lot of teams back together, because that's been missing," she said. "Everybody knows it's a very tough sport and it was a very positive weekend." Full list of age champions: 8yrs: Ruby Ross - Katoomba, Leo Dwyer - Forbes Fins; 9yrs: Charlotte Della-Bosca - Lithgow, Cruz Kendall - Lake Cargelligo; 10yrs: Abby Williams - OAC, Charlie Howe - Forbes Fins: 11yrs; Felicity Wells - Lower Blue Mountains, Finn Kelly - Lower Blue Mountains, Khan Jackson - Parkes: 12yrs; Maddison Oliffe - Lower Blue Mountains, Matthew Lowther - KWS: 13yrs; Julia Ross - Katoomba, Jack Mulligan - Bathurst: 14yrs; Evie Bullock - Lower Blue Mountains, Caleb Cashman - Bathurst: 15yrs; Kyla Brown - KWS, Tommaso Cornelius-Feltus - KWS: 16yrs; Bianca Fuller - KWS, Tyler Johnson - Bathurst: 17yrs; Lily Morgan - Lower Blue Mountains, Dylan Crisp - OAC: 18yrs; Hugh Gillham - KWS: 25+; Jillian Pateman - Lawson, Thomas Boyd - Lawson, MC 11yrs Noah Erne - Lawson: MC 13yrs; Riley Wood - OAC: MC 14yrs; Knox Gibson - OAC: MC 15yrs; Matty Price - Parkes: MC 16yrs; Bryce Bollinger- Bathurst: Open Champions; Emily Clunas - KWS, Kingston Johnston - OAC: Distance Champions; Violet Henson - Bathurst. Kingston Johnston - OAC. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

