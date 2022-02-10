sport, local-sport,

Cavaliers haven't lost a game all season, but should they falter on Friday night they will find themselves eliminated from the Royal Hotel Cup. As it currently stands, Rugby Union are top of the Pool B ladder for the T20 competition with 10 points, second is ORC, with both Cavs (eight) and Friday's opponents (Bathurst City (six) currently on the outside looking in. But with a win worth three points and both sides having a better net run rate than ORC, a win for either City or Cavs will see them progress through to the semi-finals. Middle-order batter Cam Laird will once again be in the line-up at Wade Park and believes there is a "very good vibe" amongst the group. Asked about the possibility of bowing out of the competition should they lose their first game of the season, Laird said: "It just proves to everyone how strong the comp is at the minute. "The Bathurst City side are very strong and their line-up is going to be strong with a few blokes like Joey Coughlan and the like, so if we don't stop them early it's going to be a tough game. It should be a very interesting clash." Both sides come into the game off the back of Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition wins, but Laird believes they have something that sets them apart. "Some of the blokes batting 10 or 11 for us can bit top six in any other side," he said. "It's always good to have that depth, especially in a game where risk has to be taken." It seems some got into the T20 spirit a little early as well. Coming in to bat with just eight overs to go on Saturday, Wes Lummis astounded onlookers as he bashed his way to 81 from just 30 deliveries in an innings that included three fours and nine sixes. "Wes came in and his second ball he launched this massive six over mid-wicket off the spinner and that was the start of it," Laird said of the dominant display. "It was incredible to watch. Anywhere the ball was he just minced it." Redbacks Twenty20 skipper Mark Day said the situation adds a level of intensity to the game. "It's pretty good that it's a winner-takes-all kind of situation. There's only a slight chance that if we win only marginally then ORC could still make it through but we're going in to the game 100 per cent thinking that if we win we're playing semi-final cricket," he said. "To win any comp you've got to beat the best team, and Cavs have put their hand up this year to say they're one of the best. "You always like playing Cavs because it's always a good game, and they enjoy it too. It's a great way to round out the regular season. We've got good plans in place and we have a good squad going into this game." Redbacks have most of their side on hand, although their regular pair of Dubbo marquee players won't be available on Friday. Should Cavs win they will finish top of the pool and face Orange City in the semis, while a Bathurst City victory will pit them against St Pat's Old Boys in the knockout stages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

