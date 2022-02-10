sport, local-sport,

In a pool, Lachlan Thompson is one of the fastest 14-year-olds in the country and he'll soon get his chance to shine on one of the biggest stages. The Orange Anglican Grammar School student recently qualified for the Australian Swimming Championships in his first year of eligibility when he clocked a time of two minutes and 22 seconds in the 200 metre backstroke. This was three seconds better than the qualifying time, and Thompson isn't about to let up now. "I'm looking to get a better time than I did at state, so I'm looking for improvement and just seeing where I'm at compared to the others who are in the country," he said. "It would be wonderful to see my improvement, to see how far I've come and to be able to push myself even further." Thompson, who lives in Manildra and is a member of the Orange Aquatic Club, has been swimming since he was just six years old and is coached by both his dad Kurt and the team at OAC. When asked what it was about swimming which he enjoyed so much, the 14-year-old said: "The team spirit." "Everyone reckons it's a personal sport, but it's more about the team. "There's a couple others from the area going to nationals and it would be wonderful to cheer on each other, compete and just help each other out." But qualifying for nationals and getting there are two very different things. The event is taking place at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre at the beginning of April, which means Thompson and his family will have to come up with the money to get him inter-state. That is why the family have organised a celebration/fundraiser at the Manildra Bowling Club at 2pm on Saturday, March 12, to help raise the funds to get him to nationals. "It would be a wonderful opportunity to see everyone else in the country and to take on the top swimmers," Thompson said.

