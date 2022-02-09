news, local-news,

Vandals smashed windows, damaged walls and "generally made a mess" at the Orange Bowling Club on Tuesday morning in the latest of a string of attacks. The Warrendine Street club has been hit five times in 12 days, with cameras set up around the grounds appearing to do little to deter the offenders. On Tuesday, a group broke into the club's mini-golf course office and broke glass and wall panels. CCTV footage shows a young male appearing to walk into the view of the camera to show off what looks like a large knife in his pants. It's not known if he had anything to do with the incident. The incidents at the bowling club are the latest in a string of property crimes around the city, that includes the slashing of tyres on 50 cars at John Davis Motors on Tuesday morning. CCTV footage from the car yard captured a group of young males with large knives. Orange Bowling Club Manager Tony Fitzsimmons says the club's newly-installed camera system had captured footage of a number of different groups of young people since the attacks started around January 28. All footage has been supplied to police. The club is yet to tally up the damage bill, but Mr Fitzsimmons said it would cost "a great deal of money and time to repair", with incidents like this also likely to push up insurance premiums. Meanwhile, as investigations continue into the tyre slashing and vandalism, there's been a breakthrough in relation to the spate of break ins, car thefts and car fires across Orange. Police arrested a 17-year-old Dubbo boy and a 16-year-old Orange boy from Orange at an Orange home on Tuesday afternoon. They were charged with at least 35 offences related to break and enters in Orange, Blayney, Bathurst, Narromine, Trangie and Dubbo between January 28 and February 8, as well as a police pursuit and car fire in Orange on Tuesday morning. The 17-year-old's charges include nine counts of break and enter, two charges of not stop/ drive recklessly in a police pursuit and two counts of larceny. He also had 14 outstanding warrants in relation to domestic violence, assault, robbery, property crime and malicious damage. The 16-year-old's charges include seven counts of break, enter and steal and stealing a motor vehicle. Both teenagers were refused bail to appear at Orange Children's Court on Wednesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/6d878c41-26b0-4daa-afb5-08279430316b.JPG/r0_213_5568_3359_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg