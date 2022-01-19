news, local-news,

Orange residents are becoming increasingly frustrated by a car fire crime spree that has seen at least nine cars torched in the past two weeks. Another two cars were stolen and set alight in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Glenroi Oval and Warrendine Street. The vehicles were set on fire just an hour apart, with fire crews called to Glenroi Oval at about 5am and to Warrendine Street just before 6am. The car at Glenroi was an small SUV-type vehicle, while the one on Warrendine Street was a Mazda ute. They're the latest in a spate of car fires in recent months, the majority of which have been in the Glenroi area. A resident who lives near Glenroi Oval said she and her newborn baby were woken at about 5am on Monday by what sounded like 'an explosion', to find yet another car on fire. She preferred to not be named for fear of being targeted, but she says she and other residents are fed up. "(I feel for) the people who have to deal with the cars getting burnt, and the poor people whose cars are getting burnt," she said. Numerous cars have been stolen, dumped and set alight across Orange in recent months, but the fires appear to have intensified in the past few weeks, with at least nine since January 4. Residents have taken to social media to vent their outrage, saying it's "getting out of hand". Police are yet to make any arrests in relation to the car fires, but say they are "investigating a number of leads". Central West Police District Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said he could not comment on whether the same person or group of persons may be responsible. "We're keeping an open mind in relation to suspects," he said. Inspector Atkins again warned residents to keep their car keys in a safe place, as police had seen a pattern of offenders entering houses and stealing keys that were left out. "People should ensure their vehicles are locked, that there are no valuables left in their cars and that the keys to the car are secured in the house at all times and not left on benches or near places like front doors." He said investigations were continuing. The recent spike in car fires is not the first time Orange has seen a car fire crime spree. In 2019, a wave of car fire crime saw almost 30 cars destroyed in the space of a few months, with break and enter, car theft, steal from motor vehicle and arson offences spiking.

