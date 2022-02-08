news, local-news,

'An absolute emotional rollercoaster' is how Kaitlyn Cowden describes her Stars of Orange 2021 experience. She and her partner, Jack Evans, along with the rest of the Stars of Orange contestants, were just hours from taking to the stage at the dance spectacular last June when the show was postponed due to COVID restrictions. "I had my hair ready and my makeup done and I was getting to that point where I was actually okay with dancing in front of 400 people," Ms Cowden said. "And then it just got cut out from underneath us. "It was a hard night." After rescheduling to October last year, then postponing again due to ongoing restrictions, organisers of the Cancer Council fundraiser are confident it will be a case of third time lucky for the event, set down for February 19 at the Orange Function Centre. The ten contestants are now busily polishing their performances, with Kaitlyn and Jack (newly elected as an Orange City councillor) getting back into rehearsals this week for the first time since June. "All the dance moves came flooding back, which was good," said Ms Cowden. Cancer Council community relations coordinator Cassandra Sullivan said 450 people were expected to attend Stars of Orange, which has already raised more than $136,000 for the Cancer Council through the contestant's fundraising efforts. More fundraising will be conducted on the night. And although there will still be a competitive element to the evening, Ms Cowden says she and the other contestants are just thrilled they can finally perform. "I don't think at this stage anyone cares who wins. We just want to dance," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/0ad1c473-7d7e-41fd-a427-0cd2dbaaaaa8.JPG/r0_81_5568_3227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg